Local history talk planned tonight

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host a local history presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Sussex.

The Rev. Douglas Douma, pastor of the Unionville (N.Y.) Presbyterian Church, will discuss the history of an 18th-century Presbyterian Meeting House where the Rev. Elias Van Bunschooten preached as a second ministry in addition to his Clove Dutch Reformed Church in Wantage.

Douma, who has been studying the history of his Unionville Church, found information about the pastor who built the Van Bunschooten house in the late 1700s.

A condensed version of his 15-page article on “Finding Meeker’s Meeting House,” titled “Jumping the Border,” was published in the late winter issue of The Journal, a local publication.

Douma is the author of multiple books and articles on church history and theology.

With his wife, Priscilla, he runs a ministry to Appalachian Trail hikers called Sola-Appalachian Christian Retreat.

They have two children, Maple and Birch, and are expecting a baby.

Light refreshments will be served after the talk.