Libraries host events on eclipses

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is hosting a series of educational programs in advance of a partial solar eclipse Saturday, Oct. 14 and a full solar eclipse April 8, 2024.

“Get Ready for the Eclipse” will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Louise Childs branch, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope.

Miss Derenda will teach children about the eclipse and how to make related crafts. Each family who attends will receive a pair of eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse Oct. 14. Supplies are limited.

A Kids Eclipse viewing event will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

Join Miss Kim outside from 1 to 2 p.m. for safe viewing of the eclipse with eclipse glasses. Eclipse-related crafts will be available all day in the children’s area of the library.

In the spring, the SCLS will host a Solar Fair in preparation for the total solar eclipse.

The programs and supplies are made possible through the New Jersey State Library with funding from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute, STAR Net, and its Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries program.

For information, go online to Sussexcountylibrary.org/events