Libraries host children’s activities today

The Sussex County Library System will celebrate “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Activities will include:

• Make a Library Card Holder. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dennis Library, 101 Main St, Newton. Materials and instructions will be provided while supplies last.

• Color a Bookmark. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 Route 639, Wantage. Stop by the children’s table to pick up a bookmark to color while supplies last.

• Bingo Scavenger Hunt. Noon to 4 p.m. at Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Frankford. Pick up a bingo board in the children’s area. Complete a line for BINGO (or try for the whole card) and win a sticker or winter bookmark.

• Make a Library Card Holder. 2 to 4 p.m. at Louise Childs Branch, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope. Materials and instructions will be provided while supplies last.

Participants in 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten are invited to join Youth Services at 10 a.m. at the Main Library for a special celebration. Certificates will be presented to children who have completed the 1,000 books milestone. Brian Richards will present a preschool magic show.

All events are free and open to the public.

For information and registration details, go online to Sussexcountylibrary.org/events