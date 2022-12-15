Lawyers’ group contributes to Toys for Tots

The Sussex County Bar Association held its annual holiday gala Friday, Dec. 2 at SkyView Golf Club in Sparta.

The association supports the Sussex County Marine Corps League’s annual Toys for Tots campaign.

“The Toys for Tots collection is a key aspect to the joy and spirit of the evening. Members and guests alike look forward to bringing a gift and remembering the children who may not otherwise have a toy to unwrap on Christmas,” said Diane Hein, secretary of the group.

“The Sussex County Marine Corps League feels like part of our Sussex County Bar family. 1st Sgt. Brian Dillon adds to the spirit by attending the gala in uniform to personally thank our members for their generous donations.

“The Honorable William J.McGovern III, JSC (retired), is key to the success of the toy drive at the gala through his support and respect for the league,” she added.

Jim Brady is the Toys for Tots coordinator for the Pfc. Jeffrey S. Patterson Unit - Detachment #747 of the Marine Corps League, based in Sussex County.

The Marine Corps League is a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting veterans of the Marine Corps and their families and honoring the history and traditions of the Corps.