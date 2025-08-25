Labor Day 5K will be Monday

Registration is open for the eighth annual Labor Day 5K, sponsored by the Askin & Hooker law firm.

The race is Monday, Sept. 1 at Lake Mohawk Plaza in Sparta.

Same-day registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m.

All proceeds support the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and other Sussex County nonprofit organizations committed to conservation and sustainability.

Participants of all ages and experience levels are welcome.

The cost is $30 through Tuesday, Aug. 26. Online registration is at laborday5k.org

“We’re proud to host this event each year as a way to bring our community together for a meaningful cause,” said Bill Askin. “Each step our participants take contributes directly to the protection of our local environment.”

Since beginning in 2016, the Labor Day 5K has raised more than $50,000 to support preservation and education projects in the Lake Mohawk area and beyond.

“This race is about more than just running, it’s about supporting the community, protecting the environment and securing the future of Sussex County,” said Todd Hooker.

For information, call 973-729-7711.