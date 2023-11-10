Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice events planned

Throughout November, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is joining organizations across the nation in hosting community activities recognizing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

The theme this year is “Courageous Conversations.”

For more than 40 years, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones.

“National Hospice and Palliative Care Month provides an opportunity for patients, providers and community members alike to engage in advance care planning and other important discussions about the care they wish to receive when facing a serious illness before the time of crisis,” said Ben Marcantonio, interim chief executive of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

“We believe everyone deserves a good death, and the way to get there is through courageous conversations.”

Schedule of events:

• Saturday, Nov. 11: Paper Shred fundraising event from 9 a.m. to noon at 99 Sparta Ave., Newton. $7 a bag. Benefits Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Rain or shine.

• Monday, Nov. 13: “What is Hospice?” at 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

• Tuesday, Nov. 14: “Coping with Grief During the Holidays” at 6 p.m. at Newton Medical Center, 175 High St. In person and online. Pre-registration required. Call 973-579-8625.

• Friday, Nov. 17: “Get Your Affairs in Order,” presented by Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Andrea Capita of Capita Law at 11 a.m. at Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, 5 Plains Road, Augusta. Free admission. Light refreshments. For information, call 973-383-0115 ext. 145.

For information about hospice, palliative care and advance care planning available from Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, call 973-383-0115 or go online to KarenAnnQuinlanHopice.org or QuinlanPalliativeCare.org