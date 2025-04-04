‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ onstage in Sussex

Drama Geek Studios will present the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” on April 4-13 at the Historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $17 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at dramageekstudios.com/jesus-christ-superstar.html

Tickets also will be sold at the door while seats are available.

The musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice debuted in 1971. Based on the Gospels and the story of Jesus’ final week, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is told from the perspective of Judas Iscariot, Jesus’ confidant, apostle and eventual betrayer.

The show was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Original Score in 1972 and Best Revival of a Musical in 2000 and 2012.

Drama Geek Studios producer/director Joshua Reed said, “With all that is going on in the world today, a show spreading the message of peace, love and acceptance is just the right story to tell. With some simple self reflection, we can easily apply these principles to our own lives.”