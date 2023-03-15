Jersey Hills Wood Carvers marks 40th year

More than 40 years ago, a biology teacher at Jefferson Township High School named Earle Post started a night class to teach wood carving.

The course was popular among students, but in 1983, the school decided to end it.

Students wanted to continue carving, so a club was created. Members got permission to use the high school woodshop, where the Jersey Hills Wood Carvers still meet today.

The club has a rich history of talented carvers past and present.

Bill Brunner won a first-place award for his piece “The Market Place” at the New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show last year.

Recently, the carvers have been working on Christmas-themed ornaments to sell. Members also work on their own projects.

At a recent meeting, club members were working on their own or together, always willing to help or guide another.

The club has been an active part of its community since its inception. Members participate in events and often are invited to hold classes.

They always attend the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, where the club is a popular vendor.

The money raised from sales of their work keeps the club afloat as it relies on sponsorships and members’ contributions.

Club members come from all levels of carving, some with little experience.

The club’s size has been dwindling over the years, with five to seven members usually attending meetings.

The number worries club president Albert Santanucci, who has seen schools shut down woodshop programs because of low interest.

“We are always looking for new members and are willing to show and guide them,” he said.

There is no cost to join.

The club usually meets from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday. Check the schedule online at https://www.jerseyhillswoodcarver.com

For information, contact Santanucci via email at alsantucci4@gmail.com