Hoping for a sweet new year
Nancy Madacsi
Hackettstown
/
| 01 Jan 2024 | 02:56
A red M&M with 1,000 lights was lowered at midnight Monday, Jan. 1 in Hackettstown to celebrate the new year. The U.S. headquarters of Mars Wrigley, which makes M&Ms, is based in Hackettstown as well as in Newark. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
About 4,000 people gathered for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Hackettstown. This was the first drop of an M&M. An illuminated Peep is dropped in Bethlehem, Pa., where Peeps producer Just Born is based. And a Hershey Kiss replica is raised in Hershey, Pa.
The Centenary University Cyclone mascot dances with a child on New Year’s Eve.
Many Hackettstown businesses stayed open New Year’s Eve. There were giveaways of balloons, hats and noisemakers.
The Strand music shop put a piano out on the sidewalk for people to play.
An M&M mascot greets visitors.
