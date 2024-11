“All I Want for Christmas” is the theme of the annual Holiday Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 in Newton.

The parade may be seen from Spring and Moran streets. It is organized by the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce.

There will be themed floats, musical groups, marchers, first-responders and live animals. Santa will arrive and will visit with residents after the parade.

For information, send email to office@greaternewtoncc.com