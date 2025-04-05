x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

History teacher, student winners honored

Ogdensburg /
| 05 Apr 2025 | 07:24
    <b>From left are Natalie Takacs, chosen as 2025 Outstanding Teacher of American History; eighth-grade essay contest winner Maya Mianowski of Ogdensburg School; seventh-grade winner Katelyn Tedesco; sixth-grade winner Ahrin Kabse; fifth-grade winner Mikayla Baritista; and Allyn Perry, chairwoman of the essay contest. The winners in grades 5-7 attend Hilltop Country Day School. (Photo provided)</b>
    From left are Natalie Takacs, chosen as 2025 Outstanding Teacher of American History; eighth-grade essay contest winner Maya Mianowski of Ogdensburg School; seventh-grade winner Katelyn Tedesco; sixth-grade winner Ahrin Kabse; fifth-grade winner Mikayla Baritista; and Allyn Perry, chairwoman of the essay contest. The winners in grades 5-7 attend Hilltop Country Day School. (Photo provided)

Natalie Takacs, a teacher at Ogdensburg School, was chosen as the 2025 Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was honored at the chapter’s annual education reception along with local student essay contest winners. The event was at the Elias Van Bunschooten House in Wantage.

Students in grades 5-8 from five local schools submitted essays in which they imagined that they were participating in North Carolina tea parties in the 1770s.