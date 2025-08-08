Hill named Senior of the Year

Shirley Smith Hill of Augusta was named Sussex County’s Senior of the Year during a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds.

The ceremony was on Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show in Augusta.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to Hill, honoring her volunteer work.

“The New Jersey State Fair is one of my favorite New Jersey traditions, and I’m glad to be able to visit with so many Fifth District residents, veterans and seniors,” he said.

“I’m proud to celebrate and honor Shirley Smith Hill ... , who has spent decades giving back to our community. ... her commitment to our community and country is truly inspiring.”

A longtime Augusta resident, Hill donates to local food pantries to support families in need and serves meals each month at Manna House for the Needy.

During the holiday season, she’s well-known for collecting toys and stuffed animals for Operation Christmas Child Boxes, ensuring that no child goes without a gift. Last year alone, she and the women from her church packed 1,056 boxes filled with gifts for children.

Gottheimer also greeted families, thanked veterans and active-duty service members, toured the 4-H livestock exhibits, met with youth leaders, visited local veteran organizations and stopped by the locally operated food concessions. In addition, he participated in the Army’s flight and parachute virtual reality exhibit.