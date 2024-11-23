High Point wins division

Natalia Thornton made a game-high 10 saves but the 10th-seeded High Point Regional High School girls soccer team bowed to seventh-seeded Westwood, 3-0, in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament first-round contest there Nov. 4.

The Wildcats finished 11-7-3 this fall and won the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) with a 9-0-1 record under head coach Nik Polizos.

Fueling the offense for High Point were McKayla Dippel (eight goals, nine assists), Martina Lacatena (six goals, three assists), Layla Marrero (four goals, six assists), Alexa Carroll (five goals, two assists), Juliette Matti (two goals, three assists), Cassandra Wyble (five goals), Delaney Lamphear (two goals, two assists), Kenley Pierson (three goals), Grace Elston (one goal, two assists), Annabel Arcila (two goals), Taylor Coleman (one goal), Jada Tallamy (one goal), Kelsey Dippel (one assist) and Sarah Handwerger (one assist).

The Wildcats’ defense posted nine shutouts, with Thornton making more than 100 saves.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared recently:

Cross country

Kyle Morsell (53rd place in 19:44) and Maia Minong (32nd in 22:57) led the High Point boys and girls, respectively, at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Other finishers for the boys included Ryan Davis (71st place in 20:28), Kyle Lubanski (75th in 20:34), Ethan Blake (99th in 22:07), Paxton Gonzalez (103rd in 22:33), Aiden DeFinis (104th in 22:45) and Evan Dong (118th in 24:15).

The rest of the girls contingent included Faith Postma (80th in 26:09), Mackenzie LaRue (83rd in 26:14) and Isabella Power (104th in 31:56).

Boys soccer

High Point (3-12-1) was led this season by Aiden Carlson (four goals, one assist), Logan Nunley (three goals, two assists), Holden Bosma (two goals), Ilia Jijuridze (one goal), Kyle Lamphear (one goal), Mucio Torres (one goal), Jesse Huelbig (two assists), Austin Morales (one assist) and goalie Mason Rosselli.

Field hockey

The Wildcats finished 6-12-1 overall and were 3-3 and in a tie for second place in the Colonial Division of the NJAC this fall.

High Point (6-12-1) was led offensively by Madison Cary (nine goals, one assist), Chloe Kinney (four goals, four assist), Ashley Boffa (four goals, two assists), Meadow Davis (three goals, six assists), Abigail Amick (three goals, one assist), Averie Olinger (two assists) and Jocelyn Torres (one assist).

Amick posted three shutouts this fall, with Ellie Crowell also anchoring the defense with 26 saves.

Girls volleyball

The Wildcats finished 5-14 this season, including a 4-6 mark in the Independence Division of the NJAC.

The squad was led by Kira Baeli, Ashlyn Ritson, Brooke Wagner, Kalie Whitemore, Kaitlyn Simionidis, Kaylee Little, Shannon Coyle, Maddie Salerno, Marley Miller, Karly Lockburner, Abigail Parise, Kendall Strehl and Julie Veldran.