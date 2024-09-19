Hearing today on Skylands Ride

Sussex County will hold its annual public hearing on Skylands Ride online at noon Thursday, Sept. 19 to discuss transportation services to senior citizens and people with disabilities provided under the Senior Citizen and Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program.

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the planning, administration and operation of these transportation services.

Anyone may submit oral or written evidence and recommendations on or before noon Sept. 19.

Written comments should be addressed to Nick Kapetanakis, County of Sussex, Transportation Public Hearing, Administrative Center, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860.

To access the hearing online, go to zoom.us/j/91891408131?pwd=dNeaVEn3rEP92DTQbgjSQd8kXY1ao5.1 or call 646-931-3860. Meeting ID: 918 9140 8131 Passcode: 751521

Contact Nick Kapetanakis at nkapetanakis@sussex.nj.us or 973-940-5200 ext. 1287 for information.