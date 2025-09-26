Healthy Living Festival is today

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; Newton Medical Center; and United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen are hosting the 16th annual Healthy Living Festival.

The free informational event is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton.

There will be complimentary health screenings and educational presentations. The free health services will include hearing screenings administered by Hearing Life, blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, among others.

Each informational presentation is 15 minutes long and is repeated throughout the day.

A continental breakfast and buffet lunch will be provided for active participants who take advantage of at least a third of the available screenings and presentations.

Contact the Division of Senior Services for information or to pre-register, which is required to attend the buffet lunch, at 973-579-0555 ext. 1277 or sbrunda@sussex.nj.us