The Harlem Wizards will play the Newton High School Ryerson Rowdies on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the high school, 44 Ryerson Ave.

The fundraising event benefits the Class of 2025.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a concession stand with drinks, snacks, pizza and more.

Tickets are $15 for general admission. Children younger than 3 admitted free. Reserved tickets are $25.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets/