Ham radio operators on air this weekend

Ham radio operators from the Sussex County Amateur Radio Club will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 in the field behind 150 Morris Ave., Newton.

The ARRL Field Day is an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), a national association for amateur radio.

Hams from throughout North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.

Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities.

Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent, wireless communications network.

Some hams from Sussex County also will use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families.

Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources, such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power their equipment.

This year, a particularly active hurricane season is predicted. “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Kelly Leavitt, the Sussex County club’s president.

“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”

During Field Day 2021, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations in North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the United States and an estimated 3 million worldwide.

Hams range in age from 9 to older than 100.

For information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Leavitt at W2LV@scarcnj.org and go online to arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio