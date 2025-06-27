Ham radio Field Day starts Saturday

Ham radio operators from the Sussex County Amateur Radio Club in Augusta will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28 until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29 at 150 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

They will be in the field at the end of the driveway.

The event is ARRL Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the National Association for Amateur Radio.

Hams from throughout North America participate in the Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities.

The Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

Some hams also will use radio stations set up in their homes, backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources, such as generators, solar panels, and batteries, to power their equipment.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Kelly Leavitt (call sign KE2L).

“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”

During the Field Day last year, more than 31,000 hams participated from thousands of locations in North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the United States and an estimated 3 million worldwide.

Hams range in age from 9 to 100.

For information, send email to ke2l@catcorner.org and go online to arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio