Halloween superfans: Culture catching up

Mak Ralston, a Halloween fanatic known as Haunt Former on YouTube, who posts Halloween videos year-round, has noticed the shift. “There used to be a kind of a calendar as to when I would expect things to come out in stores,” he said, noting that orange and black and witches and skeletons used to roll in at the start of September, maybe mid-August.

“Just married,” a skeleton couple sit in their classic car outside the house marked off with caution tape. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

Around the corner on Welling Ave. in Warwick, NY, a creepy scarecrow awaits trick-or-treaters in the corn stalks. Beware of getting too close, or you will hear the calls of crows lurking. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

This house on Orchard St. in Warwick, NY added a pop of color to their decorations with multicolor lights. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

“This year, I saw some stuff in stores for Halloween in June, early July,” he said. “It’s never been earlier. “Some average people who aren’t as invested don’t realize that for people who are really committed to both Halloween and the horror culture, they’re in it to win it like all year,” Ralston said.“I can post a video about a horror movie or about a Halloween mask that’s coming out in October in February, and people eat it up.” Nate Rambaud, known as That Guy Nate on YouTube, started his channel by posting videos of abandoned stores such as Toys R Us, a niche interest on the video-sharing platform. Now with more than 440,000 subscribers, his bread and butter is a more spooky niche. He posts videos touring Spirit Halloween locations, which often occupy abandoned stores.

A yard on Gariss St. in Port Jervis, NY features an iron-fencing display to contain zombies, skeletons and more, including a large-scale evil clown cut-out with a walk-through mouth at the porch entrance. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

The Lyman Ave. decorations also include a fence full of dolls. (Photo by Aja Brandt)

Rambaud has been to more than 300 Spirit Halloween locations in all 50 states. “Halloween is so easy to attach to. It doesn’t require anybody else whatsoever,” he said. Christmas “kind of requires other people, your family.” “You’re out buying stuff for people. And then kids sit around and wait for Christmas - that’s really all they can do for Christmas,” he said. “But Halloween - anyone can associate with Halloween and you can do it any time all the time.”