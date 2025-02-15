Great Backyard Bird Count is today

Residents may take part in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, 1547 County Rd 565 (Glenwood Road), Sussex.

Members of the Friends group will provide tips on bird identification and bird feeding indoors and on a guided walk, which will depends on trail conditions.

Guests may count birds at outdoor feeders from inside the building.

Children may make a bird feeder. All ages welcome.

Free admission. Bring binoculars. No experience necessary.

In case of bad weather, an email will be sent out Saturday morning.