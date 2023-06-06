GOP chooses county, state nominees today

Voters will select two Republicans to run for state Assembly seats this fall in the primary election Tuesday, June 6.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters may cast ballots during early voting Friday, June 2; Saturday, June 3; and Sunday, June 4 at three locations:

• Cochran House, 83 Spring St., Newton.

• Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Louise Childs Branch Library, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope.

Hours for early voting are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There are no contested races in the Democratic primary in Sussex County.

The Assembly candidates are Josh Aikens, Dawn Fantasia, Mike Inganamort, Robert Kovic and Jason Sarnoski.

Aikens, president of the Lafayette Township Board of Education, and Sarnoski, a Warren County commissioner, are running as a team as are Fantasia, a Sussex County commissioner, and Inganamort, mayor of Chester Township. Kovic is a lawyer in Sparta.

Legislative District 24 includes all of Sussex County and parts of Warren and Morris counties. The terms are for two years.

Voters also will choose a Republican nominee for a county commissioner post.

Incumbent Herbert Yardley, who is seeking a third term, faces Nick D’Agostino, president of the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education, and Jack DeGroot, a farmer and graduate student.

The term is for three years.

In addition, the primary will decide who will hold posts in municipal government in Andover Township, Hampton Township, Stanhope, Stillwater and Wantage.

In Andover Township, Mayor Thomas Walsh Jr. and Committeeman John Carafello are competing with Michael Lesnak, a former mayor and committeeman, for two seats on the Township Committee.

In Hampton Township, incumbents David Hansen and Philip Yetter and Michael Rathbun, a former Franklin councilman, are running for two seats on the Township Committee.

In Stanhope, incumbent Patricia Zdichocki and Councilman Eugene Wronko are running for a four-year term as mayor.

In Stillwater, Mayor Lisa Chammings is running against Arlene Fisher, a former member of the Planning and Zoning boards, for one seat on the Township Committee.

In Wantage, Justin Dudzinski and Justin Vander Groef are vying for the Township Committee seat held by Mayor Jon Morris, who did not seek re-election.