A Gold Star Memorial Marker dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Participants will be the Snufftown Garden Club, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the Garden Club of New Jersey National Garden Clubs.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The Gold Star Memorial Marker honors families of those whose loved ones served our country and paid the ultimate price.