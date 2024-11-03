Girls soccer team wins division

Goalie Natalia Thornton made 13 stops to help the High Point Regional High School girls soccer team secure a 0-0 tie with Hackettstown at home Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Wildcats, who improved to 11-5-3, won the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) with a 9-0-1 record.

High Point is seeded 10th in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and is scheduled to play at seventh-seeded Westwood in a first-round game Monday, Nov. 4.

Here’s how other High Point teams have fared recently:

Cross country

Kyle Morsell placed 53rd with a time of 19:44 to pace the High Point boys at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 sectional championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Other boys finishers included Ryan Davis (71st place in 20:28), Kyle Lubanski (75th in 20:34), Ethan Blake (99th in 22:07), Paxton Gonzalez (103rd in 22:33), Aiden DeFinis (104th in 22:45) and Evan Dong (118th in 24:15).

On the girls side, Maia Minong was 32nd in 22:57, followed by Faith Postma (80th place in 26:09), Mackenzie LaRue (83rd in 26:14) and Isabella Power (104th in 31:56).

Boys soccer

High Point closed out its 2024 campaign with a 2-1 loss at Wallkill Valley on Oct. 29.

Aiden Carlson (four goals) and Logan Nunley (three goals, two assists) led the Wildcats (3-12-1) in scoring this fall.

Field hockey

The Wildcats wrapped up their season with a 2-0 loss at Wallkill Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

High Point (6-12-1) was led offensively by Madison Cary (nine goals, one assist), Chloe Kinney (four goals, four assists), Ashley Boffa (four goals, two assists), Meadow Davis (three goals, six assists) and Abigail Amick (three goals, one assist).

Amik also posted three shutouts this fall.

Girls volleyball

High Point finished its 2024 campaign with a 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 loss to Dover there Monday, Oct. 28.

The Wildcats finished 5-14 this season, including a 4-6 mark in the NJAC Independence Division.