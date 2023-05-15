x
Girls on the Run head for finish line

SPARTA. Almost 1,000 runners take part in Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K.

West Milford /
| 15 May 2023 | 06:41
    The 20th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K begins on Saturday, May 13 in Sparta. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    Katherine Keating, 14, of Ridgewood finished second with a time of 23:54.23.
    Judy Ritter of Allendale finished first with a time of 23:12:31.
    Children watch the runners come in.
    TJ1 Gabby Steffens and Abby Coleman, both fourth-graders, pose with Gabby’s running buddy, Clara Steffens of Stillwater, and Jill Steffens, mother and coach of the GOTR chapter at Sussex County Charter School for Technology in Sparta.
    Jill Steffens, mother and coach of the GOTR chapter at Sussex County Charter School for Technology in Sparta, holds an encouraging sign.
    AS1 Mia Perna, 10, a fourth-grader from Franklin, gets hand art from Kelly Catanzaro from Sparta.
    SP1 Members of the GOTR chapter at Helen Morgan School in Sparta.
    SP2 Members of the GOTR chapter at Mohawk Avenue School in Sparta.
    WM1 From left are Abby Coppola, 14; Irelynn Simm, 14; Ava Trahan, 13; and Sam Reams, 13, members of the West Milford Heart and Sole Team.
    TJ2 Members of a GOTR team from Byram.
    SP3 Third-graders, from left, Camila Rivera, Dahlia Valentine and Barbara Hackett are members of the GOTR chapter at Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School in Sparta.
    AN1 Front row from left are Ariella Czubowski of Hopatcong, Isabella Padalino of Wantage and Maliyah Rose Teranino of Hopatcong. Standing, from left, are Zoe Reilly of Stillwater, Mieka Hoppe of Stillwater, Teagan McCabe of Vernon, Chess Kardos of Wantage, Ava Clarke of Stillwater, Grace Padalino of Wantage and Reagan Busch of Vernon. They are members of the new GOTR chapter at Sussex County Charter School for Technology in Sparta.
The Girls on the Run (GOTR) New Jersey North 5K always draws a large crowd.

The 20th version of the event, on Saturday, May 13 in Sparta, topped the charts with almost 1,000 runners in attendance.

Judy Ritter of Allendale finished first with a time of 23:12:31. Not far behind was the race’s first-place GOTR finisher, Katherine Keating, 14, of Ridgewood with a time of 23:54.23.

About 475 girls participated in the GOTR program this spring in Bergen, Hudson, Passaic and Sussex counties. That is up from 379 last year.

During the 10-week session, girls work with their coaches twice a week. While training for the 5K at the end of the program, they also do activities related to emotional, spiritual and social health.

Buses were rolling in to Sparta before 7 a.m. Saturday, from as far as Jersey City, with girls getting ready to run. The camaraderie among the crowd was palpable.

Some runners, such as Abby Coppola, 14, of the West Milford Heart and Sole chapter, were coming to run their last race as a GOTR participant. Abby ran her first race as a third-grader and has been back for every race since.

For other runners and chapters, the race was a new experience.

Jill Steffens, Corinne McLaughlin and Kerry Mulligan, teachers at Sussex County Charter School for Technology, started a new GOTR chapter at their school this year. Eleven students participated.

Steffens had been the GOTR running buddy for her daughter, Gabrielle, the year before and was “so impressed and inspired by the event and the people involved.”

She did not need much convincing when she was asked to help start a chapter at Sussex Charter. “I was in immediately and so excited about becoming a coach.”

Maureen Dykstra, executive director of the GOTR New Jersey North council, remembers welcoming a total of 58 girls from Sparta in 2012. She credits the program’s massive expansion to its underlying goals.

The staff and volunteers want the girls to have “a meaningful experience with GOTR,” and they strive for that positive experience with everyone involved. “I attribute some of our growth to word of mouth from parents and coaches,” she said.

Dykstra also believes that growing awareness of mental health has resulted in more and more people seeing the value of a GOTR experience. “I regularly get calls from caregivers who are looking for a program to help their child cope with the stress that comes with growing up.”

Steffens said she saw personal growth in addition to physical endurance in the girls who were part of GOTR at Sussex Charter. “We had some very quiet girls join our team, and it was amazing to watch them grow and open up throughout the season.

“The best part was medaling the girls at the finish line and getting to see their proud, smiling faces after they accomplished their goal,” she added.

We had some very quiet girls join our team, and it was amazing to watch them grow and open up throughout the season.” - Jill Steffens, teacher and GOTR coach, Sussex County Charter School for Technology