Gardening conference today at SCCC

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) in collaboration with Rutgers Cooperative Extension present a free Eco-Friendly Gardening for Home Grounds Conference.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29 in the Performing Arts Center Atrium on the SCCC campus, 1 College Hill Drive, Newton.

Conference speakers include Rutgers researchers and faculty along with SCCC faculty and industry professionals.

Topics are “Trees, Pruning and Decay, “Stormwater Management in the Home Landscape, “Managing Common Landscape Pests and Diseases through Cultural and Preventative Maintenance Practices,” “Turf Grass and Turf Grass Management” and “Conserving & Restoring Local Ecological Communities in Your Home Garden.”

To register and for information, go online to sussex.edu/about-sussex/news-announcements/news/gardening-mini-conference/