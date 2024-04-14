Garden State Anime Fest is this weekend

The first Garden State Anime Fest will be held Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event, organized by the same group that holds the Garden State Comic Fest, will feature Manga, Anime, a tabletop gaming lounge, a videogame lounge, Pokemon tournaments, panels and demonstrations, sealed magic events, an Itasha car display, a cosplay contest, and a Milk Pink Maid Café with live performances in addition to food trucks.

Weekend passes cost from $25 aid weekend VIP passes cost $75.

For information, go online to gardenstateanimefest.com