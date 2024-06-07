Free training for women offered

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a free, eight-week training program for women, including lessons in computer skills, job search methods and interview techniques, along with on-the-job training at community work sites.

The training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays July 9-Aug. 29.

All classes will take place at the agency’s campus at 127 Mill St. in Newton.

Work sites will be throughout the county and hours will depend on the employer’s needs.

Those interested are encouraged to attend an open house to learn more about the program and complete an application. Open houses will be held at Project Self-Sufficiency at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13 and 10 a.m. Monday, June 17.

The comprehensive Summer Office Skills program prepares participants to seek entry-level office administrative positions.

In addition to computer skills training, participants will receive classroom instruction and obtain work experience at a community employment site.

The time in the classroom is devoted to career instruction, life skills training and interviewing strategies.

In recent years, Project Self-Sufficiency has partnered with a variety of local businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities to provide participants with externship opportunities. They gain real-life work experience while honing the computer skills they have received as part of the agency’s training programs.

The program is free and open to Project Self-Sufficiency participants. Interested women must apply and be accepted into the program.

To apply for the program, go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.