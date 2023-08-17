Free concert tonight outside library

The “Thursdays at the Amp” concert series presents the Hendersons at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Sussex-Wantage Library.

The free concert will be at the library’s outdoor amphitheater, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

Members of the Hendersons have toured the Southwest and performed CBGB (country, bluegrass and blues) openings for the Ramones, BB King and Jason’s Asbury Park to name a few.

Bring blankets and chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors with seating on a first-come first-served basis.

Picnickers are welcome but no alcohol. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The series is sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library. For information, go online to https://www.friendsofswlibrary.org/