Football roundup: High Point defeats Lenape Valley

High Point defeated Lenape Valley, 21-14, there Friday, Oct. 11.

The Wildcats’ record improved to 6-1. The team remains atop the SFC American Blue division.

Chase De Oliveira and David Holeman each made a touchdown for the Patriots (2-5). Tanner Gaboda kicked two extra points.

No other statistics were available.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley beat Whippany Park, 16-7, there Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Rangers’ record is 5-2 while Whippany Park’s is 2-4.

No other statistics were available.

Vernon is shut out

Mount Olive (4-2) defeated Vernon, 28-0, at home Oct. 10.

Thomas Benson rushed for 60 yards for the Vikings (3-4).

Quarterback Aden Karwoski completed five of 10 pass attempts for a total of 28 yards.

No statistics for Mount Olive were available.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson fell to Hanover Park, 42-7, there Oct. 10.

No statistics were available for the game.

Hanover Park (6-0) is undefeated this season while the Falcons’ record is 1-6.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong lost to Kinnelon, 35-7, at home Oct. 10.

Zach Grande made two touchdowns and Matthew Siciliano, Chase Murphy and Anthony Yannuzzi each added one for Kinnelon (3-4). Anthony Manna kicked five extra points.

Siciliano rushed for 154 yards.

Hopatcong’s only score came in the first quarter. The team has yet to win a game this season.

Games next week

• Hopatcong will play Whippany Park at home 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

• Sparta will play at West Milford at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

• Vernon will play at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

• Lenape Valley will play at Hackettstown at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

• Jefferson will play Dover at home at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

• High Point will play at Sussex Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

• Newton will play at Kittatinny at noon Oct. 19.

• Wallkill Valley will play Boonton at home at noon Oct. 19.

• Pope John will play St. Joseph of Montvale at home at noon Oct. 19.