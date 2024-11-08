Football roundup: High Point advances to semifinal

High Point defeated Becton, 46-6, at home Friday, Nov. 1 to move to the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament.

The Wildcats (9-1), seeded fourth, will play first-seed Glen Rock there at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

In the quarterfinal round, Jerron Martress made two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the second quarter for High Point. John Elko made two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Cody DiCarlo scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone in the third quarter, and AJ Sampson made a touchdown on a 67-yard run in the same period.

Malakai Johnson put up the only points for fifth-seed Becton (6-3) on an 80-yard pass from Jonathan Palsi in the third quarter.

Palsi completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 187 yards.

Elko completed five of eight pass attempts for a total of 56 yards.

Martress rushed for 98 yards in the game.

Sparta loses

Sparta, seeded fifth, lost to fourth-seed Montville, 20-6, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament there Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2. Both teams had 7-2 records.

After a scoreless first half, Corey Wang, Mike Vito and Anthony Feaster each made a touchdown for Montville in the third quarter. Dominick Grunke kicked two extra points.

Brady Shagawat then scored for the Spartans on a 32-yard pass from Shane Hoover.

Hoover completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for a total of 159 yards.

Montville quarterback Michael Ciullo completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for a total of 161 yards.

Vito rushed for 191 yards.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley, seeded sixth, was defeated by third-seed Mountain Lakes, 17-14, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament there Nov. 1.

Tanner Gaboda made both touchdowns for the Patriots (4-6) and kicked the two extra points.

All of Mountain Lakes’ points came in the fourth quarter, when Jack Bronico and Massimo Corvelli each made touchdowns and Romano Deconciliis kicked a 25-yard field goal. Deconciliis also kicked two extra points.

Brett Beierle completed completed four of nine pass attempts for a total of 98 yards for Mountain Lakes (5-4). That included his 61-yard touchdown pass to Corvelli.

Newton loses

Newton, seeded seventh in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament, lost to second-seed Hanover Park, 27-14, there Nov. 1.

Nick Kurilko made a touchdown for the Braves (5-4) in the first quarter, and Anthony Tudda added another on a 49-yard pass from Matt Ellsworth in the second quarter. Max Faye made two extra points on a pass from Ellsworth.

Joey Borrello made two touchdowns and Joey Filippone and Jack Kovacs each scored one for Hanover Park (8-1). Ryan Galioto kicked three extra points.

Ellsworth completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 104 yards.

Kurilko rushed for 81 yards.

Wallkill Valley loses

Wallkill Valley, seeded eighth, was defeated by first-seed Cedar Grove, 38-6, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Tournament, there Nov. 1.

Connor Hoebee posted the only points for the Rangers (5-5) on a 15-yard pass from Zack Clarken in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Morrice made two touchdowns for Cedar Grove (10-0) and Stephen Paradiso, Xavier Andujar and Connor Kerney each scored one. Sebastian Kovacs kicked a 30-yard field goal as well as five extra points.

Clarken completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for a total of 103 yards. He also rushed for 120 yards.

Paradiso completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for a total of 302 yards.

Morrice caught seven passes for a total of 164 yards.

Pope John to play

Pope John, which finished the regular season with a 2-7 record, will play Camden Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group B Tournament at noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at home.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Lions lost to St. Michael of Virginia, 40-28, at home.

Wes Johnston made two touchdowns on passes from Luke Irwin for Pope John. Tylik Hill and Nick Struble added one touchdown each. Omar Daniel kicked four extra points.

No statistics were available for St. Michael.