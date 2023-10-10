Firefighters on parade

The Hopatcong Fire Department, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, hosted the 103rd annual Sussex County Fireman’s Association Inspection Day & Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Forty-six fire departments participated in the parade down River Styx Road. It continued over the bridge and ended at the Hopatcong Fire Department’s Defiance Company 3.
Spectators watched from various spots along the parade route.
This was the fifth year that Hopatcong has hosted the event. Next year, Hampton Township Fire Department will be the host.
The Sussex County Fireman’s Association consists of 26 volunteer fire departments throughout the county.
Earlier Saturday, firefighters competed to demonstrate various skills. The judging was at Hopatcong High School.
Trophies were awarded for best appearing overall in-county apparatus, best appearing overall out-of-county apparatus, best appearing company, best appearing engine, hose laying, color guard among many others.