Fantasia, Inganamort seeking re-election

Less than a week after the Nov. 5 presidential election, attention turned to state politics as Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort announced plans to seek re-election in 2025.

All three Republican county chairpeople in the 24th Legislative District - Joe Labarbera of Sussex County, Laura Ali of Morris County and Doug Steinhardt of Warren County - are supporting Fantasia and Inganamort.

“I am deeply committed to protecting the residents of northwest New Jersey,” said Fantasia, a former Sussex County Commissioner.

“That’s why I introduced a six-bill package to combat illegal immigration and sanctuary state policies, ensuring local law enforcement can work with federal authorities to protect our neighborhoods. I also proudly sponsored the Five-Farm Preservation Bill, now signed into law by the governor, to safeguard farmland and support the farmers who are the backbone of our rural economy.”

In her 10 months in the Legislature, Fantasia has taken a firm stance against legislation aimed at limiting book bans in public schools and libraries and protecting librarians from lawsuits and criminal charges. She also defended pregnancy resource centers.

As the Republican co-chairwoman of the New Jersey Angling, Hunting, and Conservation Caucus, she protects gun owners’ rights and the rights of hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

“My top priority is making sure the small towns, property taxpayers and families we represent continue to have a strong voice in state government,” said Inganamort, a former Chester Township mayor.

“When the Murphy administration hikes taxes, I speak out. When the majority party pushes onerous new mandates, I warn of the consequences. And when there’s an opportunity to get things done in a bipartisan way, I take it.

“I’m proud of my legislative record and eager to continue working on behalf of Northwest New Jersey’s small towns.”

Inganamort has introduced legislation to protect young people from domestic violence, human trafficking and dangerous online content. His bill expanding transportation options for senior citizens and disabled persons in rural counties was recently signed by the governor.

He is an active member of the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and was the first legislator to demand a crackdown on allowances for public contracts with Iran’s energy sector.

’Hard-working partners’

State Sen. Parker Space, R-24, announced his support, calling Fantasia and Inganamort “hard-working partners in the protection of northwest New Jersey.”

They also are backed by Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio, former state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-24, and former Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-24.

Noting Fantasia and Inganamort’s strong support of law enforcement and volunteer first-responders, Sheriff Mike Strada of Sussex County, Sheriff James Gannon of Morris County and Sheriff Jim McDonald of Warren County are supporting Fantasia and Inganamort.

“As a career law enforcement officer, I know that Dawn and Mike have our backs,” said Strada. “They have been supportive of my office from day one.”

Fantasia and Inganamort also are supported by Chester Borough Mayor Janet Hoven, Chester Township Mayor Tim Drag, Frankford Mayor Dave Silverthorne, Franklin Mayor John Sowden, Fredon Mayor Glenn Dietz, Green Township Mayor Peg Phillips, Hamburg Mayor Rich Krasnomowitz, Hampton Township Mayor Tim Dooley, Hardyston Mayor Frank Cicerale, Hopatcong Mayor Marie Galate, Independence Mayor Bob Giordano, Lafayette Mayor Alan Henderson, Montague Mayor George Zitone, Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro, Netcong Mayor Elmer Still, Ogdensburg Mayor George Hutnick, Roxbury Mayor Jaki Albrecht, Sandyston Mayor George Harper, Stanhope Mayor Gene Wronko, Stillwater Mayor Lisa Chammings, Sussex Borough Mayor Robert Holowach, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi, Wantage Mayor Bill Gaechter and Washington Township Mayor Matt Murello.