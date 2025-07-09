Fair photo contest accepting entries

Resident may enter their photos in the annual “Photographers of Sussex County” exhibition and contest for display at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, which is Aug. 1-9.

More than 400 photos will be included.

Residents may enter up to three images. Each must be mounted on a 16-inch-by 20-inch mat; students younger than 18 may use a 11-inch-by-14-inch mat if they prefer.

Complete an entry form and attach one to each entry on the back of the mat. The forms are online at sussexcountyfairgrounds.org/assets/resources/scan_20250303143728%20(1).pdf

The photos are professionally judged, with numerous awards given, then exhibited during the fair in the Richards Building.

An Artists’ Reception is held the evening before opening day.

Awards include ribbons, rosettes and small cash prizes.

The exhibition and contest is open to children and adult residents - or students enrolled - in Sussex County schools.

Students (ages 3-18) enter contests based on their age. Adults (age 19 and older) enter based on skill level.

Entry fees are $1 per entry for students and $5 per adult entry.

All images must be taken by the person entering but may be printed commercially if desired.

Entries may be dropped off at two locations:

• Fair Administration Building, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20.

• Sparta Photo and Video, 43 Theater Center, Sparta, until Wednesday, July 16 during regular store hours.

The photography exhibition and contest is set up and run by volunteers; many are from the three local camera clubs: Vernon Camera Club, Sparta Camera Club and Photographers of Sussex County. New volunteers are welcome.

For information, send email to Eileen Stemley at stemcenter@aol.com