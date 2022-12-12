‘Elf the Musical Jr.’ on stage this weekend

Drama Geek Studios will present its holiday show, “Elf the Musical Jr.,” from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at Sussex County Community College in Newton.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Elf the Musical Jr.” is based on the holiday film, a fish-out-of-water comedy that follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the reality that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets are $22; $17 for students age 17 and younger; and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older.

To buy them online, go to https://dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com/elfjrdgs

Tickets also will be sold at the door while seats are available.

Drama Geek Studios is a non-profit theater organization.