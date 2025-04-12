Electronic Waste Collection today

Used televisions, computers, cell phones, printers and more may be recycled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA)’s Electronic Waste Collection.

The free event will be held at the solid waste facility, 34 Route 94 S., Lafayette.

All Sussex County residents are welcome to drop off personal electronic devices at no charge.

The MUA has partnered with Electronics Recyclers International (ERI) to host the event. ERI staff will unload electronics from residents’ vehicles.

No registration is necessary for this rain or shine event.

Air conditioners, microwaves or other household appliances are not accepted for this event but may be brought to the MUA any day for a nominal fee.

For information, call 973-579-6998 or go online to scmua.org