Registered voters may cast ballots for the June 10 primary elections in person during early voting June 3-8 at these locations:

• Cochran House Building, Level PL, 83 Spring St., Newton.

• Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Louise Childs Branch Library, 21 Stanhope Road, Stanhope.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.