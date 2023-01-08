Democrat launches bid for Sussex County commissioner

Damaris Lira, a Democrat who lives in Sussex Borough, has announced her candidacy for Sussex County commissioner in the November election.

In a press release posted Jan. 8 on the Insider NJ website, she said the Board of Commissioners “is currently occupied by five individuals, politically connected insiders, who use their titles and positions as stepping stones toward higher political aspirations, prioritizing their own personal agendas and the demands of their partisan handlers, rather than fulfilling their duties in office and serving the people.”

“Sussex County taxpayers have seen services slashed, costs of living skyrocketing, the population of the county shrinking and the stability of the county’s economy decline.”

Lira also ran for a commissioner’s post last fall with Democrat Camila DiResta. They lost to Republicans Jill Space and William Hayden.

In the press release, she said she serves on multiple committees, including economic development, planning and zoning, and recreation in Sussex Borough.

“I have seen first hand the constant back and forth between local governments and the county commissioners. Our local municipalities have been left behind again and again by those who were elected to lead us. The constant back-stabbing of Sussex County towns that need help from their county government must end. The situation is clear: our county government works for the insiders and the connected, not the people who pay taxes and expect Sussex County’s commissioners to improve their lives.”

She promised, “I will answer to the taxpayers instead of blocking them out of the conversations. I will fight for Sussex County and for the taxpayers, not for special interests or partisan political bosses.”