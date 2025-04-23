Competing on ‘The Floor’

Jeorgi Smith, a former Miss Green Township and Newton High School graduate, competed on season three of “The Floor,” a game show hosted by Rob Lowe on Fox.

The show was a one-of-a-kind experience for her, and she said she was so grateful to be a part of it.

“The experience was absolutely unreal. It was amazing,” said Smith, who now lives in Denville.

“The Floor” features 100 contestants who are experts in a specific trivia category. They stand on 100 squares on the floor. Two contestants go head-to-head in a 45-second picture quiz in one of their categories. The winner stays and takes the other’s territory while the loser goes home.

Smith initially did not plan to apply for the show, but her husband, who loves trivia, urged her to. Both of them went through the interview process, and Smith was selected.

Her category was Tony Award winners because of her background in theater and the arts.

Smith is a director, teacher and choreographer who graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a bachelor’s degree in theater arts and a concentration in acting.

She won the New Jersey Broadway World Award for Best Direction of a Musical for “The Little Mermaid” at Brundage Park Playhouse in Randolph earlier this year.

On set in Dublin

“The Floor” was filmed last summer during a week in Dublin, Ireland, on a Fox set.

“I got to be on this really cool Fox set and spent a couple of days sightseeing,” Smith said. “Everybody was so supportive and lovely. We still have a group chat to this day and talk almost every day. We call it our Floormily.”

The first day there, she had a chance to explore Dublin, visiting landmarks such as the Book of Kells and the Guinness Storehouse.

Meeting and working with Lowe, who has been a well-known actor since the 1980s, was a surreal experience, she said.

“He is a class act and is so prepared. I felt I had a master class of watching someone host. It was cool getting to see him connect with us but then also connecting with his teleprompters and making sure to keep the flow of the game going.”

“The Floor” is streaming on numerous platforms, such as Hulu, FuboTV and Disney+.