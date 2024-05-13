Coben to visit Sparta Books tonight

Author Harlan Coben will visit Sparta Books, 29 Center St., at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13 to share his newest novel, “Think Twice.”

Born in Newark, Coben continues to live in the Garden State with his family. His first novel, “Play Dead,” was published in 1990. Since then, he has written a new novel every year or so.

“Think Twice” is his 36th, and he has more 80 million books in print worldwide in 46 languages. Eight of his books have been turned into Netflix Original productions.

Tickets for his Sparta visit are $35 and include admission and a personalized copy of “Think Twice.”

Go online to www.spartabooks.com or call 973-729-6200 to buy tickets. Space is limited, and tickets are required.