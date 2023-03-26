Classes in pysanky egg dyeing offered

As Easter approaches, Daria Bonomini again will teach the art of pysanky egg dyeing.

The Highland Lakes resident, whose family was from Ukraine, will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7 in the clubhouse at Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg.

Reservations are required because space is limited. Send email to Lorien at lmgalan@csresort.com

Other classes are planned at St. Andrew’s Church in Campbell Hall, N.Y., and at Warwick Valley Olive Oil Co. in Warwick, N.Y.

“As the Easter season approaches, I open up my dyes, light my candle, find the perfect egg and start creating my small masterpieces,” Bonomini said.

“With the war still raging in Ukraine, we continue to bring forth this beautiful art no matter where we are. Creating these eggs makes one forget for awhile what surrounds us. These pysanky bring us joy and hope for the future.”

Pysanky refers to the ancient Ukrainian art of decorating eggs using a wax resist, or batik, method that produces elaborate, colorful, symbolic designs.

After World War II, Bonomini’s parents were refugees and she was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany. They immigrated to the United States, and she grew up in a community in Passaic where Ukrainian traditions were followed.

She has taught her granddaughter, Zoe Sweetman, how to make pysanky, and they now teach classes together.