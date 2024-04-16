Civil War medicine focus of talk tonight

Jason Dilts will discuss “In Their Words: A Journey into Civil War Medicine” at a meeting of the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table on Tuesday, April 16.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

Dilts of the Union Volunteers is a re-enactor/living historian. He is a retired emergency medical technician with more than 20 years of field experience.

He serves as captain of the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County.

A book raffle will immediately follow the presentation.

For information, go online to www.ryersoncwrt.org or call Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.