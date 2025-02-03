x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Chili Open Golf Classic honors Rotary Clubs

Augusta /
| 03 Feb 2025 | 03:25
    <b>CG1 Golfers take part in the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    CG1 Golfers take part in the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>CG2 Dave Whisner Jr. takes his shot in the Chili Open Golf Classic, which benefits a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    CG2 Dave Whisner Jr. takes his shot in the Chili Open Golf Classic, which benefits a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>CG3 Representatives of the Rotary Clubs of Branchville, Newton and Wallkill Valley receive the inaugural Dawn Hall ‘I Can Do It’ Award in recognition of their support of the Chili Open Golf Classic. (Photo provided)</b>
    CG3 Representatives of the Rotary Clubs of Branchville, Newton and Wallkill Valley receive the inaugural Dawn Hall ‘I Can Do It’ Award in recognition of their support of the Chili Open Golf Classic. (Photo provided)
    <b>CG4 Nearly 120 golfers took part in the event at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.</b>
    CG4 Nearly 120 golfers took part in the event at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
    <b>CG5 Mary Palmer of Sparta and Jason Silfies of Roxbury.</b>
    CG5 Mary Palmer of Sparta and Jason Silfies of Roxbury.
    <b>CG6 The Chili Open Golf Classic benefit Project Give Shelter, a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.</b>
    CG6 The Chili Open Golf Classic benefit Project Give Shelter, a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.
    Chili Open Golf Classic honors Rotary Clubs
    <b>Dave Whisner Jr., Dave Whisner, Ken Parrish and Chris Aroniss, all of Pennsylvania.</b>
    Dave Whisner Jr., Dave Whisner, Ken Parrish and Chris Aroniss, all of Pennsylvania.
    Chili Open Golf Classic honors Rotary Clubs
    Chili Open Golf Classic honors Rotary Clubs
    Chili Open Golf Classic honors Rotary Clubs

Representatives of the Rotary Clubs of Branchville, Newton and Wallkill Valley were awarded the inaugural Dawn Hall ‘I Can Do It’ Award during the annual Chili Open Golf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The award recognized their support of the fundraiser during the past 22 years.

Hall, who died last fall, was a member of the Branchville and Newton Rotary clubs.

She volunteered with many community activities, including the Chili Open Golf Classic, which was organized in previous years by the Sussex County United Way and more recently by Project Self-Sufficiency.