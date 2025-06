The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Inspiring Women Networking and Awards Luncheon at noon Thursday, June 12 at Perona Farms, 350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover Township.

The award categories are Woman of the Year, Rising to the Top, Mentorship Excellence, Championing Change and Bright Future.

The cost is $75.

To register, go online to chamberdata.net/webforms/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=njsussex&evtid=189306&class=E