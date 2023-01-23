Center for Prevention & Counseling chief to retire

Becky Carlson, executive director of the Center for Prevention & Counseling (CFPC) in Newton, plans to retire effective June 30.

She has worked at the nonprofit agency, which provides substance use prevention, counseling, and recovery support services, for 23 years.

She was the first coordinator of the Coalition for Healthy and Safe Families, working with various community sectors to build its membership.

In 2001, she spearheaded the development of the annual Taking Flight to Change Anti-Bullying Summit, a county initiative to address bullying and promote a positive school climate. The program has served more than 18,000 Sussex County youth since its inception 22 years ago.

Carlson was promoted to the agency’s first director of prevention services in 2005. Three years later, she became assistant executive director under the mentorship of then-executive director Barbara Adolphe. After Adolphe’s retirement in 2015, she took on the top job.

As executive director, she managed the agency’s prevention, counseling and addiction recovery support services, grants and initiatives, both fiscally and programmatically.

The operating budget more than doubled and the staff grew to 58 people under her leadership.

“Becky’s natural ability to build relationships, engage partners and inspire those she meets has been an asset to the growth and development of CFPC,” said board president Cecelia Clayton.

“She has successfully managed our nonprofit agency with passion and dedication to its mission. We are grateful for her dedication, achievements, and service to the agency and its community.”

Carlson said, “The past 23 years have been an amazing ride and the Center for Prevention and Counseling will always have a special place in my heart. I have been dedicated to the agency’s mission and work and will remain supportive of all they do.”

Retired Newton Police Chief Mike Richards, a CFPC board member, said, “A compassionate leader, Becky has built and sustained meaningful relationships internally at the agency, across Sussex County and beyond. Our communities have benefited from her dedicated work, and her genuine friendship has enriched us.

The board of directors will use a search committee to choose a successor.

“We are grateful for Becky’s leadership and commitment to CFPC and wish her the best in her new life in retirement,” said Jon McMeen, the board’s vice president. “We look forward to building upon Becky’s work and extending our impact in Sussex County.”