Center for Entrepreneurship opens

Norwescap celebrated the grand opening of its Center for Entrepreneurship on Aug. 13 at its office on Main Street in Sussex.

The center offers a range of resources to support entrepreneurs, including technology, professional development, networking opportunities, workshops, business counseling and mentorship programs.

Tameeka Ford, owner of the For Harriet & Agnes Self-Care Boutique on Main Street, has received business coaching, attended classes, and accessed storefront-improvement grants, printing resources and event partnerships there.

Those services helped bring her vision to life and grow her business into a successful boutique, she said.

Kathy Esposito, owner of On Main Boutique, has contributed to the center’s interior design and supported its programs as have Erin and Doug Hill, owners of Sussex Coffee Company.

Sean Hyland, community development project manager at Norwescap, led a tour of the center, highlighting its four fully equipped workstations complete with licensed software, such as Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. The space also has 3D printers and a flexible conference room designed for meetings and collaboration.

Christine Coffey, chief development officer of Norwescap, said the center is housed in a building owned by the nonprofit organization. It also houses the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society’s museum on the first floor and 11 residential units for senior citizens on the second and third floors.

The center received a $77,797 Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture along with funding from the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) program, provided by Provident Bank.

The NRTC funding will continue to support programs and enhancements at the center.

Lana Molina, first vice president and community outreach liaison at the bank, said, “I am very excited this space is available. Provident Bank is one of the financial institutions to fund using NRTC and also (is) assisting with financial literacy like budgeting.

“I see the value that Norwescap brings to the community, and I look forward to (our) continued partnership,” she said.

Michelle Guice, vice president, market manager of First Hope Bank, teaches financial literacy, including fraud protection and senior scams.

She is passionate about the program because Norwescap once assisted her family, bringing her journey full circle.

Chief executive Mark Valli said, “Norwescap provides amazing comprehensive support, helping individuals, families and communities to access vital resources and transform their lives from crisis to thriving. The Center for Entrepreneurship provides small businesses with tools, resources and network connections they need to grow and succeed so the community thrives.”

Mike Kerwin, chairman of Norwescap’s board of trustees, said, “I’m a big fan of downtown and bringing people together in a common location. This center plays a major role in that. It’s very inspiring.

“The opening of this center demonstrates the power of collaboration made possible through a joint NRTC strategic plan and advertised partnership.”

Norwescap, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, serves five counties: Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Morris and Sussex. It provides 58 different programs, affecting 30,000 people a year.

Before the ribbon cutting, Madison Woollen, on behalf of Rep. Josh Gotthiemer, D-5, presented a congressional certificate of recognition to the center, commending its service to the community.

State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-24, presented a legislative citation in honor of the center’s opening.