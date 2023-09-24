x
Celebrating Sussex County

AUGUSTA. There was something for everyone at Sussex County Day at the fairgrounds.

Augusta
| 24 Sep 2023 | 10:34
    Joseph Cosh, 12, of Wantage, a member of the Aim to Survive 4-H Club, teaches Layla Abedrabbo, 9, of Vernon how to shoot an arrow.
    A tractor pulls a wagon full of riders during Sussex County Day on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    Greg Kraszewski of Vernon and his sons, Albert, 12, left, and Filip, 11, visit the Classic Car Show during Sussex County Day.
    Lt. Adam Carbery of the Sparta Police Department prepares to be dunked.
    From left are Ciara Roman, coach of the Newton High School robotics team, with team members sophomore Lukas Straub, seniors Felipe Narvaez and Ariel Franzone, and junior Alexis Davis with their robot.
    Stuffed animals on parade at Sussex County Day.
The 24 towns that make up Sussex County came together for a day to celebrate the many things that make the area special.

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce hosted Sussex County Day on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the fairgrounds in Augusta.

The afternoon offered something for everyone. Live music could be heard throughout the day as people visited food trucks, vendors and interactive exhibits.

There also were a Classic Car Show, Fire Department and rescue squad vehicles on display, an Atlantic Air One helicopter landing and a dunk tank run by the Sparta Police Department.

Several contests brought towns, businesses and first-responders together for a little healthy competition.

The winners included:

• Chopped Cooking Challenge for local chefs: Jake Verwys of Inner Love/Get Juiced/Star Baker in Vernon.

• Municipal Egg Toss: Sparta Township.

• Law Enforcement Chicken Wing Challenge: Steve Guido of the Sparta Police Department.

• School Bubble Gum Contest: John Rueu of Kean University’s Skylands Campus.

• County Corn Hole Competition: Members of the Sussex County Office of Mosquito Control.

• Professional Apple Pie Winner: Yellow Cottage Deli & Bakery, Branchville.

• Best Municipal Display: Lafayette Township.