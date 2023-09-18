Celebrate A Life 5K Walk is Saturday at fairgrounds

The Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center will host the annual Celebrate A Life 5K Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The event raises funds for programs and services at the bereavement center.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K walk at 10 a.m.

There will be two Color Blast Stations on the walk route.

The cost s $25 per person for those older than 13. For children ages 5-13, the registration is $15.

Participants who raise $150 will receive a memorial marker with their loved one’s name on it to be displayed on the walk route.

All are invited to bring a photo of their loved one for the BIGGS Memory Wall.

For information, call 973-383-0115 ext. 145.