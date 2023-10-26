Caregiver Expo is today in Lafayette

The 2023 Caregiver Expo, sponsored by the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, offers caregivers the opportunity to learn about the many resources available to support them.

The event is scheduled from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

There will be information about specialized care, self-care and planning for future eventualities. Resources include home care services, transportation, nutrition programs, medical equipment, social services, legal services, respite services and support groups.

The program will include a short overview of the services provided by each agency in attendance.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required. Register by contacting the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1277, by fax at 973-579-0550 or by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us