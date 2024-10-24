x
Caregiver Expo is today

Lafayette /
| 24 Oct 2024 | 07:59
The 2024 Caregiver Expo, sponsored by the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, provides caregivers the opportunity to learn about resources available in the county.

The program will include a short overview of the services provided by each agency in attendance.

The expo is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 24 at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.

Register by contacting the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277, by fax at 973-579-0550 or by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us