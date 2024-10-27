Businesses honored

Robert Boyle, founder and chief executive of Newton-based internet service provider Planet Networks, received the Distinctive Leadership Award at the 19th annual Sussex County Economic Development Partnership Awards Luncheon.

The awards recognize people and businesses that made significant contributions to economic development in the county.

The luncheon was held Oct. 18 at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

The Business Expansion Award went to Off Shore Marine, a boat dealer in Branchville, and the Sparta Renaissance Festival.

Thorlabs, an optical equipment company based in Newton, won the Business Investment Award.

Mountain Creek Resort of Vernon received the Economic Innovation Award.

The Environmental Leadership Award was presented to Simple Bare Necessities of Sparta. The store sells refillable plastic-free groceries among other items.

The New Business Award went to the Ampersand Inn, a 10-room hotel on a 14-acre estate in Kittatinny Valley State Park, and the Beacon, a restaurant and bar on Lake Hopatcong.

Comet Management, a property management company with offices in Vernon and Hamburg, and Comet Security, based in Hamburg, received the Redevelopment Award.

The Walpack Inn, which opened in 1949, received the Longevity Award.

The Municipal Award went to the Borough of Franklin.

The Culinary Institute at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) received the Training and Workforce Development Award.

SCCC president Jon Connolly was presented the Past Chairman Award.